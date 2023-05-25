Bullitt County man charged in Glasgow thefts

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bullitt County man has been arrested by Glasgow Police due to an investigation into multiple thefts.

Jimmie Pennington, 42, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Glasgow police say that Pennington is believed to have been involved in thefts of multiple industrial pallets that belonged to Rural King in Glasgow.

Reports indicate these thefts took place on three separate occasions.

As of Thursday morning, Pennington remains in the Barren County Detention Center on a $1,500 cash bond.

His first court appearance is set for today at 12:30 p.m.

