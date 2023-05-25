Candlelight vigil held for Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Candlelight vigil held for Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
By WKYT News Staff, Lucy Bryson and Grason Passmore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown held a candlelight vigil for Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

He was killed during a traffic stop Monday.

Conley had served as a deputy since 2019.

The vigil started at 8 p.m. at the square near City Hall. Deputy Caleb Conley’s friends, family and fellow brothers in blue and brown spoke there Thursday night.

Some said at first they were surprised to see the hundreds of faces filling the courthouse square at the time. Then they said they don’t know why they were. To them, of course, there would be hundreds.

From Georgetown to Cynthiana, Deputy Conley touched the lives of many. And those many decided to show their gratitude to his family Thursday night.

“Always, always tell your people you love them. I never left him without a hug, with him saying ‘I love you.’ And I think that knowing him has made me a better person and the world would be a better place if there were more people like him,” said Deputy Conley’s sister-in-law Jessica Oswalt.

The night ended in prayer and candlelight.

A funeral service for Deputy Conley will be held on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Scott County High School gymnasium. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 4-9 p.m. also at the high school gymnasium.

For members of the community also looking to find a way to support, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a fund has been set up in Dep. Conley’s memory and donations can be made at any Whitaker Bank to “The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.” A GoFundMe for the memorial fund has also been created.

