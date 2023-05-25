City of Bowling Green releases book about December 2021 tornadoes, recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has released a book telling the story about the Dec. 11, 2021 tornadoes and recovery after.

“We decided to tell our story in a book now available for free download on the City’s website,” said Deborah West, the Public Information Officer for the city. “‘The Greatest Challenge’ is the City of Bowling Green’s story about disaster response and recovery.”

In a statement, West said the the book was written and compiled by the City’s Public Information Division, and that it is dedicated to the 17 people who died as a result of the storms.

“In addition to the City government’s story, also included in the book are the stories from leaders within our community organizations that provide vital services such as public education, health, utilities, and business support,” West said. “Our hope in sharing our story is to help other communities that may in the future experience a natural disaster similar to ours.”

West said the city is also encouraging the community to share their stories for publication on the City’s website.

If you would like to share your story with the community, send it to tornadobook@bgky.org.

All submitted materials are subject to editing at the City’s discretion.

