Corley Named Preseason All-American, 15 From WKU Make Athlon’s All-CUSA Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Athlon Sports released its All-Conference USA Preseason Team Thursday and 15 WKU Football players were named on the various lists.

Receiver Malachi Corley was also recognized as a Preseason All-American on Athlon’s fourth team. With 101 catches for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, Corley had the most dynamic receiving season by a sophomore in WKU Football history. Corley was also among the nation’s elite receivers for the year, ranking fourth in the nation in receiving yards and seventh in receiving touchdowns. His 101 catches were also the fourth-most in college football. Corley was also the best receiver in the country with the ball in his hands, ranking first in the nation in yards after catch with 975 and first in the country in missed tackles forced with 40.

Leading the charge for the Hilltoppers on the first team was 2022 Conference USA Newcomer of the Year Austin Reed. With 4,746 passing yards last season, Reed led the country in passing yards, giving WKU the top passing quarterback in the nation for the second-consecutive season. He was joined on the offensive side of the ball by receivers Corley and Dalvin Smith, and lineman Quantavious Leslie. First teamers on defense included 2022 All-Conference USA First Team linebacker JaQues Evans, and Freshman All-American cornerback Upton Stout.

Michael Mathison was listed twice on the second team as both a receiver and a kick returner. He was joined on offense by lineman Vincent Murphy. Safety Talique Allen was also a second-team selection.

Corley appeared again on the third team for WKU as a punt returner. Also making the third team was running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter and offensive lineman Mark Goode. Safety Kendrick Simpkins was recognized on the defensive side of the ball, and Freshman All-American Tom Ellard made the list of specialists on the third team.

Rounding out WKU’s selections on the fourth team were linebacker Aaron Key and safety Rome Weber. The Hilltoppers open their season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against South Florida.

