Isenbarger, Basic Headed to Florida for NCAA Regionals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Katie Isenbarger and Ajla Basic will represent WKU Track & Field this week at the NCAA East Track & Field Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Fla.

Isenbarger qualified for regionals in the women’s high jump while Basic will compete in the women’s hammer throw.

Isenbarger is coming off a Conference USA Championship in the women’s high jump off a height of 1.79m. It was her second conference championship of 2023 as she also won the women’s high jump at the C-USA Indoor Championships. Isenbarger also won the outdoor high jump title as a freshman.

By winning both the indoor and outdoor high jump championships this year, Isenbarger is the first WKU Track & Field athlete to win both championships in their respective event(s) since Morgan McIntyre won the indoor and outdoor pole vault championships in 2018.

Basic’s qualified in the hammer throw by tossing a distance of 59.24m. She finished fourth at the C-USA Outdoor championships with a throw of 57.2m to win the Hilltoppers five points.

Basic won the hammer throw at the Hilltopper Relays by hitting a distance of 59.02. She also finished on the podium at the Indiana Invitational in third, and hit her qualifying mark by placing third at the Joe Walker Invitational, hosted by Ole Miss. She started the outdoor season at Auburn’s Tiger Track Classic and finished second with a distance of 57.78m.

Basic is scheduled to compete Thursday at 9 a.m. CT while Isenbarger will be in action Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

