Memorial Day Weekend is looking beautiful!

Few chances for showers and plenty of sunshine expected
By Dana Money
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was nothing short of fantastic with gorgeous sunny skies and comfortable highs in the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be similar with highs back in the upper 70s and more sunshine!

A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for your Saturday along with increasing clouds for your Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for many with comfortable dewpoints across the area. Memorial Day is looking great so far with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Perfect for any outdoor get-togethers, grilling, or any other activities you may have! Temperatures are about to HEAT UP, especially by the middle of next week as highs reach near 90°!

