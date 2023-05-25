Officer Jason Ellis remembered 10 years after tragic line of duty death

Officer Jason Ellis (Source: Bardstown Police Department)
Officer Jason Ellis (Source: Bardstown Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt and Marresa Burke
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been ten years since Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was murdered in an ambush on his way home from work, and his killer remains on the loose.

On Thursday, loved ones of Officer Jason Ellis, the community of Bardstown and first responders from neighboring counties came together for the somber anniversary and a memorial service.

“We continue to gather each year and honor Jason and the life he lived,” widow of Officer Jason Ellis, Amy Ellis Brown said. “I choose to focus on who he was and what he stood for. I refuse to let evilness, bitterness or anger take over our hearts and overshadow his light.”

Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013 when he stopped to remove tree branches blocking his path on exit 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bloomfield. It is believed the killer shot Ellis from a nearby hill.

A memorial was placed at the exit soon after his death which has remained there to this day, and in 2018, Ellis was memorialized in the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial in Covington.

Two years ago, Ellis’ mother-in-law, Kris Bratten, said Ellis became a police officer to make a difference.

“He stood between good and evil, he stood for what was right and I think more than ever today I want that to be what everyone thinks about,” Bratten said. “He stood between good and evil, and he was the sacrifice.”

More than 3,000 days have gone by since Ellis’ death, but to his friends and family, it feels like yesterday. From his impact on the Bardstown Police Dept. to coaching little league baseball, Officer Ellis’ legacy extends past his call of duty.

“Ten years later and those who truly knew and loved Jason realize he will be more than just a memory,” sister of Jason Ellis, Kelly Eastman said. “His light continues to shine. His laughter continues to ring in our ears. His humor reminds us to live life to the fullest. And his ambition to inspire change lives out every day to those who hold him in their heart.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 started an investigation into his death and is working with the FBI in the case. The community continues to search for answers in the case that would lead to some form of closure.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl,...
Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
Barren County Rescue says an SUV and boat trailer were submerged in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake