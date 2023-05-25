Officials seeking comments on proposed national drinking water standards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Academy of Science is urging the state’s advocates for science and health to give feedback as federal officials collect public comments on proposed national drinking water standards, according to a release.

The proposed drinking water standards represent some of the most significant recommendations to protect the nation’s drinking water from PFAS.

Under the proposal, legally enforceable levels would be established for six PFAS that are known to make their way into drinking water, according to the release.

PFAS are man-made chemicals found in several everyday products that are known as “forever chemicals.” PFAS resist breaking down even many years after the item is discarded. Because of this, PFAS continually gather in soil and water, in the food supply and even in peoples’ bloodstreams.

PFAS chemicals have been associated with health threats, including an increased risk for some cancers, according to the release.

The public comment period runs through May, 30. To see the full proposal and provide comments, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.