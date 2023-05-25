Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police executed a search warrant along Old Barren River Road.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force said Adrian Osmani, 28, of 1020 Old Barren River Road, was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl derivatives), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (hand gun enhancement), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Detectives began an investigation after they found out about alleged drug trafficking of M-30 pills. The Drug Task Force said these pills are also known as “the fentanyl pill.”

“M-30 pills, ‘The Fentanyl Pill,’ is an extremely dangerous substance and has resulted in many overdose deaths,” according to a news release from the BG-WCDTF.

A search warrant executed Wednesday around 4 p.m. resulted in Osmani’s arrest.

Police said they found two semi-automatic handguns, 58 “M-30 fentanyl tablets,” 13 suboxone strips, other controlled prescription tablets, a small quantity of meth, synthetic drugs, two sets of digital scales and $1,358 in cash.

Three children were exposed to the drugs inside the residence, according to a news release. The oldest of the children was 3.

Osmani was lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail and is pending arraignment in Warren District Court. He was already out on bond while two prior fentanyl trafficking charges are pending.

