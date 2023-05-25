South Warren rallies in the sixth inning to claim the 4th Region baseball title

South Warren claims the 4th Region baseball title for the first time since 2019.
South Warren claims the 4th Region baseball title for the first time since 2019.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren puts up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and closes out the game with a strikeout to be named the 2023 4th Region baseball champions.

The Spartans will face Breathitt County in the first round of the state tournament on Friday, June 2nd at 1:30 p.m. ET in Lexington at Counter Clocks Field.

FINAL

Bowling Green 3

South Warren 7

