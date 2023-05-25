South Warren rallies in the sixth inning to claim the 4th Region baseball title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren puts up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and closes out the game with a strikeout to be named the 2023 4th Region baseball champions.

The Spartans will face Breathitt County in the first round of the state tournament on Friday, June 2nd at 1:30 p.m. ET in Lexington at Counter Clocks Field.

FINAL

Bowling Green 3

South Warren 7

