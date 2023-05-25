South Warren rallies in the sixth inning to claim the 4th Region baseball title
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren puts up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and closes out the game with a strikeout to be named the 2023 4th Region baseball champions.
The Spartans will face Breathitt County in the first round of the state tournament on Friday, June 2nd at 1:30 p.m. ET in Lexington at Counter Clocks Field.
FINAL
Bowling Green 3
South Warren 7
