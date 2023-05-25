Span Tech, LLC celebrates grand opening of new facility in Glasgow

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Span Tech, LLC with their employees, members of the community, local officials, and customers celebrated the grand opening of their new 142,000 square foot facility on Hilltopper Way.

In December 2020, Span Tech unveiled their expansion strategy for their custom-built plastic chain conveyor system manufacturing facility in Glasgow.

With a vision to cater to escalating customer requirements, the company decided to relocate their operations on Cleveland Avenue to a more spacious facility, according to a release.

The move entailed constructing an additional 100,000 square feet of space, a decision that augmented their manufacturing, warehouse and assembly areas.

“When we reflect back to this moment, we will recognize it as a significant turning point in our history,” stated Tiffany Somerville, COO. “We finally have a facility which provides us with the ability to make our dreams come true. We are so grateful for those who helped us build this building and played their part in the success of Span Tech.”

The celebration was complete with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, facility tours, food and entertainment.

Randy Hedge, widely known as “The Cowboy,” was the guest speaker.

Other speakers at the event included Deputy Secretary for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Katie Smith, Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd, City of Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse, the President and CEO of Barren Inc, Maureen Carpenter.

“Today marks a momentous occasion as we gather to cut the ribbon and open the doors to progress, prosperity, and boundless possibilities. Congratulations to Span Tech, LLC on this significant milestone, where collaboration, dedication, and hard work have transformed vision into reality,” said Royse.

“This ribbon cutting ceremony symbolizes not only the physical realization of a new endeavor but also the unity and strength of our local spirit.” said Byrd. “May this milestone be the catalyst for Span Tech’s continued success and the fuel that ignites your collective aspirations.”

