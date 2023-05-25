Sunny and cooler conditions ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine continues through the week, though we will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Mainly Dry Stretch Ahead

Night temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s as well. Rain chances still looking minimal for the weekend.

Highs increase a bit more once we get into next week. With more heat and humidity comes the chance for some scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22,...
Jury sentences Crayton to 15 years after trial in Barren County
State police are investigating a wreck in Barren County that left one man dead and two deputies...
KSP release new details in deadly Glasgow Wreck
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Cleveland neighborhood while moving.
Man killed while packing up U-Haul, moving out of apartment, police say

Latest News

The sunshine continues through the week, though we will be a bit cooler with highs in the...
Mainly Dry Stretch Ahead
Rain chances are also very limited.
Mainly Dry Stretch Ahead
More Quiet Weather Ahead
A wonderful Wednesday!
A wonderful Wednesday!