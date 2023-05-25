Sunny and cooler conditions ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine continues through the week, though we will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Mainly Dry Stretch Ahead

Night temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s as well. Rain chances still looking minimal for the weekend.

Highs increase a bit more once we get into next week. With more heat and humidity comes the chance for some scattered showers and storms.

