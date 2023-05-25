Trio of WKU Golfers earn CSC Academic All-District nods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Golf had three student-athletes earn the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors for the Spring 2023 At-Large Team nominations.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The at-large nominations combine numerous Division I sport programs.

Lady Topper Golf had two honorees in sophomore Catie Craig and senior Sarah Arnold.

Craig has a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.0 through her second season on The Hill. The Conference USA Champion majors in Agriculture and has junior academic status. She took WKU to its first ever women’s golf NCAA Regional at the beginning of May when she competed in the Athens Regional.

Arnold just wrapped up her fourth year at WKU, holding a cumulative GPA of 3.74 with a major of Sport Management. She had the third-lowest season stroke average of any Lady Topper at 74.7 shots per round. Her best finish of the 2022-23 season was a top-five placement at The Southern.

Fifth-year senior Landon Carner was named All-District, representing Hilltopper Golf. The graduate senior holds a 3.50 cumulative GPA in his Master of Business Administration program. He played in the lineup at all nine of WKU’s team tournaments, holding a season stroke average of 74.8 shots per round. He tied for eighth at the Pinetree Intercollegiate in the fall.

