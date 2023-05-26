AAA reports third highest travel rate for Memorial Day weekend in decades

An estimated 42 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend....
An estimated 42 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend. Out of those 42 million people, an estimated 37 million people will be traveling by car.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Memorial Day weekend has arrived and travel experts are anticipating some of the busiest days of travel that the United States has seen since 2000.

“This will be the third busiest Memorial Day since we began tracking those numbers,” said Spokesperson and Safety Advisor for AAA Kentucky, Lynda Lambert.

An estimated 42 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend. Out of those 42 million people, an estimated 37 million people will be traveling by car.

Lambert said that the COVID-19 pandemic played a huge role in low travel rates and the incredible travel surge that is expected for the three-day weekend.

“For so long, we were not able to travel. The U.S. was shut down, other countries were shut down and it was hard for people to get together and feel like they could do so safely,” said Lambert. “Now, with that pent-up demand, we are starting to see our travel numbers really increase and we like to say travel is back.”

Despite the high prices of gas across the state, that surely is not stopping people from traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

“We have found that most Americans if they truly have the desire to travel regardless of what gasoline costs, they will cut back in other areas and save money for that vacation,” said Lambert.

Gas prices in the state of Kentucky sit at an average of $3.34. In 2022, the average during Memorial Day weekend was $4.29 - a whole dollar difference.

Aside from filling up the gas tank, Lambert recommended taking cars to a trusted mechanic for an inspection before hitting the road. AAA is predicted to rescue more than 480,000 people on the side of the road this weekend alone.

”Make sure everything is in working order ... the fluids, the battery, and the tires. You can probably reduce your risk of becoming one of those people stranded by the roadside if you make sure your car is in proper working order,” said Lambert.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl,...
Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals
Barren County Rescue says an SUV and boat trailer were submerged in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake

Latest News

Water District officials say the moratorium is due to rapid growth in the county.
Allen County Water District declares moratorium for developments along highway
Materials for the path were donated by Scotty's Contracting and Stone, and installed by Public...
Scotty’s Contracting donates paving stones for Jennings Creek tornado repairs
Eric Burnett started donating when he was in college to earn some money. He has continued to...
Bowling Green man donates 10th gallon of blood to American Red Cross
Governor Beshear signs House Bill 176