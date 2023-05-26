Allen County Water District declares moratorium for developments along highway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A moratorium has been declared by the Allen County Water District, temporarily suspending the installation of any new water meters along Highway 101 within county lines.

Officials say the decision is a preemptive measure to accommodate for the rapid growth of the county and new subdivisions being built along the highway. With many projects being built, it could’ve ended up affecting water pressure for existing customers.

“There’s some developments that come along, and that’s how we caught it. We done our hydraulics through our engineer, so we knew if we put a development out there that it would have an impact on our existing customers,” said Adam Nunn, general manager for the Allen County Water District.

The moratorium covers any new builds along the highway as well as any streets that branch from it.

“It’s all the way from the beginning of 101, all side roads, all the way out to Cemetery Road, and all the roads to the Warren County line,” said Nunn.

He also stressed that this is by no means a state of emergency for Allen County and that existing customers will see no change.

“Everybody is fine with water, okay? We’re not running out of water. That’s what a lot of people want to know. It’s just fixed to keep the pressure at a certain amount,” said Nunn.

While the moratorium was declared in February, anybody with footings for a home established between then and May 12 will still be honored. Those after May 12 will need to wait until the moratorium has been lifted. However, there is currently no timeline for when that will occur.

