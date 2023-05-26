Bowling Green man donates 10th gallon of blood to American Red Cross

Eric Burnett started donating when he was in college to earn some money. He has continued to...
Eric Burnett started donating when he was in college to earn some money. He has continued to donate, not for money, but for his fellow man.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all started as a way to earn a little bit of money in college but has transformed into a lifelong duty.

Eric Burnett has been donating blood for over 30 years.

He started donating plasma when he was in college to help pay for things. Burnett saw in the news that a man had donated up to 11 gallons of blood in his lifetime. This inspired Burnett to do the exact same thing.

“I retired from Logan Aluminum. Every year, they would hold a blood drive trying to get as many donations as possible, so I did that every year. I started donating as many times as I could throughout the year,” said Burnett.

After all of those years of donating blood, Burnett donated his 10th gallon of blood today in Bowling Green.

“It is great to be able to help out everyone, be able to donate, and be healthy. Lord-willing, I will be able to continue that and maybe I can reach that goal of 11 gallons someday,” said Burnett.

Burnett even had some advice for those hesitant on donating blood.

“Just keep on, keeping on,” said Burnett. “Do what you can to stay healthy, and lord-willing, you too will meet those goals.”

One blood donation is said to save up to three lives per donation. After 80 donations, Burnett has saved a near-estimated 250 lives.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl,...
Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals
Barren County Rescue says an SUV and boat trailer were submerged in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake

Latest News

Materials for the path were donated by Scotty's Contracting and Stone, and installed by Public...
Scotty’s Contracting donates paving stones for Jennings Creek tornado repairs
Governor Beshear signs House Bill 176
Greenwood HS NJROTC, BG Dar participate in Memorial Day flag ceremony
Old National Bank shooting survivor speaks out