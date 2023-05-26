Escaped killer’s daughter pleads for him to come out of hiding

Escaped killer’s daughter pleads for him to come out of hiding
By Caroline Klapp
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from loved ones of Bradley Gillespie for the first time.

Friday afternoon we received a video with his daughter’s desperate plea.

Shadye Gillespie is begging her dad to turn himself in.

She says she doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.

“Hey ‚dad. If you’re hearing this, I’d prefer for you to turn yourself in before something bad happens. T want you in my life. I want you at my wedding. I don’t want anything bad to happen. So if you could please just turn yourself in before anybody gets hurt, I would appreciate it. We want you safe. We want you back. We don’t want nothing bad to happen,” said Shadye.

Bradley Gillespie has been in prison since 2016, serving a life sentence after being convicted of two murders.

[Day 3: Prison escapees got out in dumpster, other new updates released]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
Regulations affect upper stretches of Barren, Kentucky and Cumberland rivers.
Minimum size limits for smallmouth bass changed in parts of Barren River

Latest News

7-year-old Liam Scott
Search for missing boy underway in Cumberland County, KY
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession
Man charged with attempted murder
Missing Mother reported in Metcalfe County
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing