Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl,...
Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
Barren County Rescue says an SUV and boat trailer were submerged in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals

Latest News

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton also stopped at the cemetery and placed...
Greenwood High School NJROTC students participate in Memorial Day Ceremony
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
Officials talk water safety for Memorial Day Weekend
Officials talk water safety for Memorial Day Weekend
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue