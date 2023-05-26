Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Fort Campbell soldier

Joshua Caleb Gore, 25, was among nine killed in the March 29 Black Hawk helicopter crash.
Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WMSV) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Fort Campbell soldier who was among nine killed in a military helicopter crash in March.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, May 27 to honor Joshua Caleb Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina. Gore died March 29 when his HH60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, during a routine training mission. Gore and eight others were killed during the crash.

Gore was assigned to the 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.

Gore’s family will honor his life at a private service on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

