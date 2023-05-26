Greenwood High School NJROTC students participate in Memorial Day Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, members of the Greenwood High School NJROTC and Bowling Green Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at Fairview Cemetery to remember and honor those who have died while serving their country.

“We’re here to remember the fallen, and honor them by placing the flags on at their grave sites,” said the DAR Chairman of Service for the Veterans Committee, Glenda Moss, “We also want to teach the young adults and the children what these individuals had gone through fighting in wars, and many of them losing their lives to battle.”

Before placing the flags, students and others in attendance took part in a presentation of colors, sang the National Anthem, said the Pledge of Allegiance, and participated in a 21-gun salute.

“I have future plans for the military,” said NJROTC Executive Officer Andrew Gross, “It means a lot to me because I want to honor the people that fought for our country.”

For Glenda Moss, placing the flags in the ground, in front of the graves, is a way to honor members of her family who have served.

“My husband is a military individual,“ she said, ”He spent 24 years in the Army. I have other family members that had also served in the military...to remember those individuals and to do it for my husband is something that we all need to think about.”

And Greenwood Junior and NJROTC member Alisha Alvery said she felt the same way.

“My family, throughout their generations, has served and fought for their country,” Alvery said, “My grandfather served in the Marine Corps for 20 years...when I first joined the ROTC program, I didn’t know what I was gonna do. I did not want to join.”

Once she learned more about the military, Alvery found that it was something she loved doing. She added that she just enlisted in the army and will be doing basic training this summer.

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton also stopped at the cemetery and placed flags at the grave sites.

