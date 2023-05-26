Greenwood wins the 4th Region Softball Championship for the first time in nine years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2014, the Greenwood Lady Gators Softball Team is heading to the state tournament.

A two-run homerun in the top of the 4th by freshman outfielder Cali Huff was just enough to help the Gators beat South Warren 2-1.

Greenwood (19-13) will play Mercy (27-6) in the first round of the 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament next Thursday evening at 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, KY.

