Greenwood wins the 4th Region Softball Championship for the first time in nine years

2023 4th Region Softball championship- Greenwood vs South Warren
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2014, the Greenwood Lady Gators Softball Team is heading to the state tournament.

A two-run homerun in the top of the 4th by freshman outfielder Cali Huff was just enough to help the Gators beat South Warren 2-1.

Greenwood (19-13) will play Mercy (27-6) in the first round of the 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament next Thursday evening at 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, KY.

