InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl,...
Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals
Barren County Rescue says an SUV and boat trailer were submerged in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake

Latest News

Jennings Creek installs paved trail as part of tornado recovery
Bowling Green man donates blood, reaches 10 total gallons of blood donations
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton also stopped at the cemetery and placed...
Greenwood High School NJROTC students participate in Memorial Day Ceremony
Officials talk water safety for Memorial Day Weekend
Officials talk water safety for Memorial Day Weekend
Regulations affect upper stretches of Barren, Kentucky and Cumberland rivers.
Minimum size limits for smallmouth bass changed in parts of Barren River