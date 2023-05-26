Man arrested after causing several disturbances in Russellville

By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges after causing several disturbances in Russellville.

According to court records, Logan County Sheriff Stratton received a call about Paul Hollins, 35, causing a disturbance at the County Attorney’s Office attempting to obtain information from an investigator.

Hollins was trying to obtain information about retaining a public defender, but could not obtain a public defender without the complaint being filed and investigated.

According to the citation, Hollins became upset because the staff would not provide him with the investigators name and location.

Hollins then left the County Attorney’s Office and went to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Hollins became upset when an sheriff’s deputy asked to speak with him outside since there was a customer in the lobby.

Hollins then asked the LCSO about filing an affidavit. The office manager told Hollins they could not assist him with that request. The deputy explain the sheriff’s office processes property taxes, civil papers, and perform vehicle inspections.

Hollins then left and went back to the County Attorney’s Office.

According to the citation, Hollins had previously been harassing citizens on the Russellville square and asking them inappropriate questions.

Hollins was arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

He is charged with Harassment and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.

The Russellville Police Department is also investigating other incidents regarding Hollins and more charges are pending.

