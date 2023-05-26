Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was picture-perfect with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s for many across the region. Tomorrow will feature more clouds with our sunshine and mild temperatures.

We will stay dry besides a small chance of rain on Sunday

Sunday will have dry time along with a few rain chances. Rain will be light on Sunday, though, with a washout not likely. Sunshine will return on Memorial Day with highs in the lower 80s! Overall, this holiday weekend looks like a winner!

Wetter, warmer conditions will develop as we head into the middle of next week. Think STEAMY summer-like conditions with temperatures nearing 90° along with high dewpoints and humidity. Pop-up thunderstorm chances will return for next week, especially Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.