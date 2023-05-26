Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

We will stay dry besides a small chance of rain on Sunday
By Dana Money
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was picture-perfect with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s for many across the region. Tomorrow will feature more clouds with our sunshine and mild temperatures.

We will stay dry besides a small chance of rain on Sunday

Sunday will have dry time along with a few rain chances. Rain will be light on Sunday, though, with a washout not likely. Sunshine will return on Memorial Day with highs in the lower 80s! Overall, this holiday weekend looks like a winner!

Wetter, warmer conditions will develop as we head into the middle of next week. Think STEAMY summer-like conditions with temperatures nearing 90° along with high dewpoints and humidity. Pop-up thunderstorm chances will return for next week, especially Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl,...
Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals
Barren County Rescue says an SUV and boat trailer were submerged in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake

Latest News

A refreshing Memorial Day weekend shaping up!
A refreshing Memorial Day weekend shaping up!
A refreshing Memorial Day weekend shaping up!
Memorial Day Weekend is looking beautiful!
Few shower chances and plenty of sunshine
Memorial Day Weekend is looking beautiful!
Mainly Dry Stretch Ahead
Sunny and cooler conditions ahead!