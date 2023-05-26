Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
After a search, police found a bag of several M-30 pills, which police say included fentanyl,...
Bowling Green man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force say they recovered these drugs,...
Police: Bowling Green man arrested after narcotics investigation
Barren County Rescue says an SUV and boat trailer were submerged in a Monroe County lake.
Barren County Rescue helps recover vehicle in lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals

Latest News

FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Authorities looking for woman who brought raccoon to Petco for nail trim, let other customers kiss it
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review