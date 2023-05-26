A refreshing Memorial Day weekend shaping up!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be very similar to Thursday. We’ll see LOTS of sunshine with highs near 80!

Memorial Day Weekend is looking beautiful!

A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for your Saturday along with increasing clouds for your Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for many with comfortable dew points across the area. Memorial Day is looking great so far with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Perfect for any outdoor get-togethers, grilling, or any other activities you may have! Temperatures are about to HEAT UP, especially by the middle of next week as highs reach near 90°!

