Russellville man found guilty of drug trafficking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a 3-year investigation and jury trail, a Russellville man has been found guilty of drug trafficking among several other charges.

On August 27, 2020, agents with the South Central Ky Drug Task Force, assisted by officers of the Russellville Police Department, and Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at 255 Highland Lick Road in Russellville in reference to an ongoing investigation involving alleged drug trafficking at the residence.

During execution of the search warrant, police found approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana was recovered.

Also recovered in the residence were 2 pistol type firearms, one of those having had the serial number defaced, a large amount of US Currency, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia including multiple sets of digital scales, plastic straws, butane torch-type lighters, plastic baggies, and multiple glass smoking devices.

Denarrius Terry, 40, of Russellville was indicted by the Logan County Grand Jury on September 18, 2020 and then reindicted on February 3, 2021 by superseding indictment for the following offenses which were alleged to have occurred on August 27, 2020.

1. Complicity, Trafficking in Methamphetamine Greater than 2 grams (Second Offense);

2. Trafficking in Cocaine Greater than 4 grams with a firearm enhancement (Second Offense);

3. Trafficking in Marijuana, Less than 8 ounce;

4. Possession of a Defaced Firearm;

5. Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

6. Endangering the Welfare of a Minor;

7. Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; and

8. Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree.

Terry was arraigned on September 24, 2020, and entered a plea of Not Guilty.

On May 22, 2023, the Logan Circuit Court began a jury trial.

Prior to the trial of the case the Commonwealth moved to dismiss Counts Three (Trafficking in Marijuana) and Count Six (Endangering the

Welfare of a Minor). Count Seven (Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon) was bifurcated.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on Count 1, 2, 5, and 7 as charged. The jury returned a verdict of not guilty as to Count 4.

Prior to the sentencing phase of the trial, the Court determined that the same felony which constitutes the basis for the PFO Second Degree Charge in Count 8 could not be used to enhance Counts One, Two and Seven.

During sentencing, no instruction or charge regarding Persistent Felony Offender was given during the sentencing phase of the trial. At the conclusion of the Sentencing Phase of the trial, the jury found that both Counts 1 and 2 were to be enhanced as Second Offenses and the jury fixed as sentence on each count as follows:

1. Complicity, Trafficking in Methamphetamine 20 years Greater than 2 grams (Second Offense);

2. Trafficking in Cocaine Greater than 4 grams with a 35 years firearm enhancement (Second Offense);

3. Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 12 months

4. Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon 10 years The Jury recommended that the sentences be served concurrently for a total recommended sentence of Thirty-Five (35) Years. The Defendant, Denarrius C. Terry, having been found guilty and the jury having fixed a recommended sentence of 35 years, the Court ordered that the Defendant’s bond be revoked, and he was remanded to the custody of the Logan County Jail pending final sentencing.

A final sentencing is set for June 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.