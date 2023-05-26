Scotty’s Contracting donates paving stones for Jennings Creek tornado repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scotty’s Contracting and Stone surprised crews working to repair Jennings Creek by donating paving stones for an accessible path project.

This will also allow Bowling Green Public Works to save influential grant money for additional improvement projects.

Jennings Creek, the titular waterway for Jennings Creek Elementary School, was heavily damaged in the 2021 tornadoes. Since then, the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club has been searching for ways to repair and improve the stream.

After partnering with Bowling Parks and Recreation and Public Works, repairs have been in the works, and the focus has now shifted to improvement.

The project is an accessible paved path leading from the Greenway trail to the stream. For supplies, Bowling Green Public Works reached out to Scotty’s.

“And we said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a good cause, we’re trying to do something good for the neighborhood. We’re trying to continue to clean up some of that damage. Can you guys help us to stretch our dollars?’ Scotty’s is so happy with the way things are looking and the response from the community,” said Matt Powell, environmental manager for Public Works. “I just found out this morning that they’re not gonna charge us at all. So, we still have all of our grant funding. We’re still going to continue to be able to do more.”

The new path is beside Jennings Creek Elementary’s outdoor classroom. Powell says it will allow them to access the creek for valuable educational lessons like water quality, and how the communities around the creek affect it.

