Tops fall to Dallas Baptist in second round of C-USA Tournament

WKU Hilltopper baseball fall 10-2 to DBU
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - No. 4 WKU Baseball fell to top seed Dallas Baptist, 10-2, in the second round of the C-USA Championship on Thursday night at Reckling Park.

Dallas Baptist jumped in front with four runs in the bottom of the first, leading off with a solo home run. Then, a two-run double put a couple more on the board before it was capped off with a groundout RBI to make the score 4-0 after one.

WKU put its first run up after an infield single from AJ Fiechter plated a run in the top of the second.

The Tops inched closer after two straight scoreless innings on both ends with a sacrifice fly from Aidan Gilroy in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Patriots wasted no time extending their lead with a couple of productive outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cross two more, doubling their advantage to 6-2.

After the Tops stranded the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, The Patriots utilized a two-run long ball in the bottom of the frame to lengthen their lead to 8-2.

Dallas Baptist plated two more with a two-run double down the right line in the bottom of the eighth, making the final tally 10-2 after the Tops were sat down in order in the top of the ninth.

Ty Crittenberger notched the only multi-hit performance in a 2-for-4 outing while Tristin Garcia, Kirk Liebert, and Brett Blomquist knocked a double a piece.

UP NEXT

The No. 4 seeded Hilltoppers will face off against No. 5 Florida Atlantic in an elimination game beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 26 at Reckling Park in Houston, Texas. Winner faces No. 1 seeded Dallas Baptist at 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 27 in the C-USA Championship Semifinals.

