Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re planning to visit Holiday World this summer, make sure you bring your ID.

The park is adding alcohol to its drink menu.

Park officials confirmed to 14 News beer, wine, and cocktails will be available for purchase to guests 21 and older.

Park-goers can get drinks at two locations within the park - near the wave pool and inside Plymouth on the Rocks.

[Click here for more on the rules)

Officials say this addition has been in the works for a few years.

