Day 4: HPD continues search for prison escapee
By Steve Mehling
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police officials are on day four of searching for escaped murderer Bradley Gillespie.

Lieutenant Nevels with Henderson Police says there haven’t been any new developments since Friday.

As we’ve reported, the reward for Gillespie’s capture now sits at $30,000.

We’ve told you about the escape and crash Wednesday on Henderson’s north side that began this manhunt. That’s when Gillespie’s fellow escapee James Lee was arrested.

Police say ever since Gillespie’s escape, they have been utilizing a ton of different resources at their disposal to try and locate the convicted double murderer.

The command post at Hayes Boat Ramp has been broken down, and Atkinson Park has reopened to the public.

Police say even though they have yet to get ahold of the fugitive, they’re continuing their search throughout Memorial Day weekend.

”I can sure tell you and the citizens of Henderson and Henderson County that it’s not from a lack of trying,” said HPD Chief, Sean McKinney. “We’ve been out there hitting it and we’re going to continue to hit it. Our number one focus, our number one goal, is to bring this man to justice, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Both Chief McKinney and Mayor Brad Staton want people to enjoy the holiday weekend but to also remain vigilant.

If you see anything suspicious, call the police.

