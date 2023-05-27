Kids cruises return to Belle of Louisville Riverboats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School is ending and summer is quickly approaching, so Belle of Louisville Riverboats is bringing back their 90-minute educational cruises for kids of all ages, according to a release.

Every child can become the captain of their own journey and take part in music-themed activities, event organizers said.

The Hometown Music Kids Cruise features dynamic and engaging children’s programs that are all themed to hometown music, according to the release.

Rhythm Science Sound will also be returning to the cruises. While cruising with Rhythm Science Sound, kids can enjoy a live DJ, joining in a music-themed craft and more.

Organizers said Louisville Folk School will be joining this year for this first time. Cruises with Louisville Folk School will have live music, an instrument petting zoo and music demonstrations.

Tickets for the cruises are $12.99 per person and free for children four and under.

The schedule for Hometown Music Kids Cruises is:

Rhythm Science Sound: June 8, June 11, June 29, July 6, July 9, August 6

Louisville Folk School: June 15, June 22, July 13, July 20, July 23, July 27, August 3

For more information, click or tap here.

