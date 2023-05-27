Lost River Cave officially opens ‘Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat’

The exhibit will be on display throughout the summer season
By Mason Fletcher
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave officially opened its ‘Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat’ for the summer.

In 1997, the Bowling Green JCI Senators helped fund and build the Butterfly Habitat. It was later dedicated to Charlie Miller, a fellow Bowling Green JCI Senator, who passed away the year prior. Since then, the Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat has been enjoyed by thousands of guests who visit Lost River Cave.

The habitat is home to over a half-dozen butterfly species, along with native plants to help the butterflies thrive. The habitat also offers learning material about the in-house butterflies.

People of all ages are encouraged to enjoy the free educational experience offered at the habitat.

For more information regarding the Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat, click here.

