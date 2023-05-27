Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested in Allen County after deputies found multiple bags of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted the traffic stop Thursday, May 25 on O’Neal Road at the intersection of New Gallatin Road.

The driver had an active warrant for his arrest.

The passenger of the vehicle was James Coakley Jr. ,55, of Westmoreland, Tennessee.

Deputies found multiple bags of meth and drug paraphernalia on Coakley Jr.’s possession.

He was taken to the Allen County Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.