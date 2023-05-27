Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are asking for help finding a missing mother and her children.

KSP says Anissa Sprowles, 26, of Edmonton, was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May 13.

Her two children Chelsey, five, and Georgia, one, are also missing.

Post 15 Trooper Hauk stated the Sprowles have been entered as missing persons and the investigation is ongoing by Trooper Daniel Pierce.

KSP is urging the public to contact Post 15 in Columbia at 270-384-4796 with any assistance in finding the Sprowles.

