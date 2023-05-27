Missing boy out of Cumberland County, KY, found safe

The sheriff’s office announced the 7-year-old boy was found on Saturday morning.
7-year-old Liam Scott
7-year-old Liam Scott(CCSD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKESVILLE, Kentucky. (WSMV) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department announced the missing boy out of Burkesville, Kentucky, was found on Saturday morning.

The CCSD made the announcement that 7-year-old Liam Scott, who went missing on Friday, was found around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Where Liam was found is unknown but search efforts were focused on Highway 61/Celina Road near Cold Springs Road.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not present at the meeting to address the 'critical...
Edmonson County water in ‘critical condition’ after dam removals
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
When officers arrived, they heard a woman inside the apartment screaming for help.
Morgantown man charged with attempted murder, among other charges
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession

Latest News

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession
Man charged with attempted murder
Missing Mother reported in Metcalfe County