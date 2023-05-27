Morgantown man charged with attempted murder, among other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Butler County man is in jail facing an attempted murder charge after police responded to a domestic violence call.

On Tuesday, May 23, Morgantown Police responded to the Oak Hill Apartments in reference to a domestic complain.

When officers arrived, they heard a woman inside the apartment screaming for help.

Officers made forced entry into the apartment and made contact with Jarrod Wilkerson, 45, of Morgantown.

Police forced Wilkerson to the ground at gunpoint. According to the citation, Wilkerson was taking off black rubber gloves.

According to court records, Wilkerson had an active EPO (Emergency Protection Order) against him by the victim.

The victim told police she opened her apartment door to go to her neighbors and Wilkerson was standing in the hallway. She stated he forced his way into her apartment, pushed her down, and punched her in the mouth.

The victim also told police, she got up and ran to the back bedroom where Wilkerson followed her, pushed her onto the bed and used a baton to strangle her. She stated he then attempted to rape her, and poured lighter fluid on her, the bed, and the bedroom floor.

According to the citation, Wilkerson told the victim, “I’d rather see you dead than with someone else.”

When police arrived, Wilkerson pulled out a lighter and attempted to light it.

As police placed Wilkerson into custody, they found a zippo lighter, a knife, and a marijuana joint in his pocket. Police also found a meth pipe with residue inside the apartment.

EMS was dispatched to the scene to assist the victim.

Wilkerson was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail charged with the following :

Burglary, 1st Degree Murder, Domestic Violence (Attempt) Strangulation, 1st Degree Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO Rape, 1st Degree (Attempt) Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

Wilkerson was arraigned Wednesday, May 24.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

