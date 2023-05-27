Search for missing boy underway in Cumberland County, KY
The sheriff’s office is looking for help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURKESVILLE, Kentucky. (WSMV) - Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for the community’s help in locating a missing boy out of Burkesville, Kentucky.
The CCSD is searching for 7-year-old Liam Scott, who was last seen on Highway 61/Celina Road near Cold Springs Road. He was wearing a yellow collared shirt with blue stripes and khaki pants.
Anyone with information on Liam’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
