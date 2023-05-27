WKU Baseball’s historic season comes to an end in the C-USA Semifinals

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an up and down, historic year for the WKU Baseball program, the Hilltoppers season has come to an end after falling to Dallas Baptist 5-0 in the Conference USA Tournament Semifinals.

“If you would have told me we were going to do that, I would have thought you were crazy or a liar,” said head coach Marc Rardin on being in the Conference USA Semifinals. “The kids have blown me away. They’ve impressed me. I was 180 degrees different then what the guys that were returning were used to and I wasn’t who the guys that signed here signed up for. They all adapted to me the best they could, and I was impressed with that.”

The Hilltopper offense was stagnant all afternoon, only recording three total hits on their way to being blanked for just the second time this season. Tristin Garcia was the only Hilltopper with a multi-hit effort with a 2-for-3 outing in the defeat.

Defensively, WKU held a high-powered, Patriot offense to just five runs on seven hits and five free passes. Dallas Baptist used three homers and a wild pitch to accumulate the five scores over the course of eight hitting opportunities.

After being picked last in the pre-season poll, winning five conference series and earning the four seed in the tournament, the Hilltoppers historic season ends with its most wins in over a decade as they finish with a 33-26 record, marking an end to year one of the Marc Rardin era.

