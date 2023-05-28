City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Morgantown community gathered together to celebrate the grand opening of Charles Black City Park on Saturday, May 27.

Despite the city of Morgantown only having a population of around 2500 people, officials hope the six-million-dollar park’s reach will stretch beyond city lines.

“It is a Morgantown City Park, but our whole county is taking part in this because everything we do here is generated to go outside the city,” said Billy Phelps, Mayor of Morgantown, KY. “We do not want it to be a Butler County or Morgantown park. We want it to be a regional park that people will come and be part of.”

City officials have been working on the park for several years. After four years of hard work and jumping hurdles, officials were excited to finally unveil the park to the city.

“In 2020, COVID-19 hit, everything shut down and contractors dropped out of the project. It was a major ordeal to get us to today.”

The nearly 70-acre park is home to all kinds of playground equipment, including a basketball court and a pool. Needless to say, there is a little bit of everything for everyone.

“We’ve got bocce, pickleball, soccer, basketball, tennis, frisbee golf, football. We have some others that I have not even heard of in my life,” said Phelps. “We have got everything that you would want here so that the community can be part of it. I do not care where you live, you should come here and just see Morgantown.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.