Cool & cloudy Sunday followed by a beautiful Memorial Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was pleasant with seasonable highs and lots of sunshine! Sunday looks to be cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a few chances for rain.

Plenty of sunshine to go around!

Sunday will not be a complete washout, with light showers in the morning becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Memorial Day will feature partly sunny skies with highs nearing 80° by the afternoon. It’ll be a green light for any outdoor plans you may have! The rest of the week will really start to heat up as temperatures approach 90° by Saturday. Summer-like temperatures will bring the possibility for a few scattered, afternoon thunderstorms. The middle and end of next week will have the greatest chance at seeing these thunderstorms.

