Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river

Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say preliminary investigation shows they have recovered the body of Bradley Gillespie.

Officials were called to the Henderson riverfront after a body was found floating Sunday.

Police say identifiers match Gillespie and an autopsy is set for Tuesday in Madisonville.

[Click here for prior coverage]

Sunday marked the fifth day of the manhunt for Gillespie.

He is a convicted double murderer who authorities say escaped from an Ohio prison with another inmate, Jason Lee.

The two were seen on video at Evansville’s west side Home Depot.

Police newly confirmed Sunday there was also a confirmed sighting in Vincennes.

The pair crashed after a chase early Wednesday morning in Henderson. Lee was taken into custody.

Authorities used hundreds of man hours among several agencies in the search for Gillespie.

Here was our live coverage at 5 p.m. Sunday:

Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river

Here was the full press conference Sunday afternoon:

HPD holds press conference for body found in Henderson river

Here was our live update after shortly after 3 p.m.

Police find body in Ohio River

Here is Randy Moore’s report shortly after arriving on scene:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Glasgow baseball coach reflects on career as retirement nears
Local fitness center hosts ‘the Murph Challenge’ for Memorial Day
More details emerge in the death of a teen who drowned at Lake Cumberland
Veterans and fallen soldiers honored at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery
Body pulled from river, probably inmate