Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms becoming likely after today

Temperatures soar near 90° by the end of the week
By Dana Money
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures for your memorial day will be seasonable with highs nearing 80°! Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny through most of the day today. Isolated rain and storm chances will arrive by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures soar near 90° by the end of the week

Though days with rain chances will remain mostly sunny, those that do see thunderstorms pop will likely see them in the afternoon hours. Temperatures this week will SOAR into the upper 80s to near 90° by the weekend. Make sure you are taking the appropriate outdoor precautions like drinking plenty of fluids, resting often, and avoiding peak sun hours of 10-4.

June 4-10
June 4-10

For those of you who aren’t quite ready for the heat, temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal as we head into the middle of June. We may even see the return of some more rain by the middle of June as well, as we are in the slightly wetter than normal category for June 4th-10th. Overall, the beginning of June will be HOT!

