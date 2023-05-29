Local fitness center hosts ‘the Murph Challenge’ for Memorial Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community members gathered at RX Fitness this memorial day for a special kind of workout.

The workout is called the ‘Murph Challenge” and was started on Memorial Day, 15 years ago, as a way to honor Lieutenant Michael Patrick Murphy. He was a Navy SEAL officer, who died in 2005 while in Afghanistan serving his country.

The challenge consists of a mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats, before ending with another mile run. While it is a mostly physical test, there are mental and emotional aspects to it, with participants being pushed to their limits and going beyond even when their body is tired.

“The workout was a favorite of Lieutenant Murphy,” RX Fitness Founder and host of the challenge, Eric St. John said,” We do the workout to help honor His life and His sacrifice for the country.”

The challenge began when a former pararescueman decided to honor Lt. Murphy, and other fallen soldiers, by completing his workout every year at his local gym, from there it grew to include participants all over.

There is also an option for participants to wear a 20-pound vest or body armor.

“Nobody has to wear the vest,” St. John said, “But if you really wanted to try it and challenge yourself, you could get to the point where you could try the vest.”

He added that the challenge is a good reminder of the sacrifices many make for our country.

After the workout was completed, participants enjoyed a cookout and spent time socializing with each other.

