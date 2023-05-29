A look back at WKU Baseball’s historic 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a disappointing 2022 season, where the team finished with the third-most losses in program history (18-36), WKU Baseball was picked to finish last in Conference USA for their 2023 campaign. But after hiring new head coach Marc Rardin, the team had a new sense of excitement and brought some much needed energy into the WKU baseball program.

Rardin took the helm after a decorated 20-year career at Iowa Western Community College where he won three NJCAA Division I National Championships and took the Reivers to 12 JUCO College World Series’.

The Hilltoppers defied everyone’s expectations and finished with a 33-26 record while making it to the Conference USA semifinals, making this year the first time in over a decade the Hilltoppers finished with 30 plus wins and is tied for the fourth-best in a season since 2004.

WKU started the year by posting its best starting record in over 30 years, starting 7-0, the best start since 1985. Not only that, a few weeks later, senior pitcher Devyn Terbrak threw the first no-hitter in a Hilltoppers uniform since 2009.

But a rough start of a 2-10 conference record could have discouraged this team and the fan base but it was like a flip of a switch that the Toppers were able to turn it around into a historic WKU run. They won five consecutive conference series after that start, tying the most consecutive series wins in program history.

That success carried over into the postseason where the toppers earned the fourth seed and advanced all the way to the conference USA tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league.

Not only did they do that but 15 of the 33 wins this season were come from behind wins including the tournament win against FAU when the tops were down 9-3.

The Hilltoppers faced a six-run deficit in both games against the Owls in the seventh inning before storming back to win the games in the late stages to advance to the next round. Not only did the Tops win both games against FAU in postseason play, but they also swept the Owls for the first time in program history earlier this season in Bowling Green.

Now, after what most would call a successful season, the Tops look to keep that momentum going for their 2024 season next spring as the Marc Rardin era kicks into full gear.

