Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain

51-year-old Bobby Mosby
51-year-old Bobby Mosby(Nelson Creek Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Community members in Muhlenberg County are mourning the loss of 51-year-old Bobby Mosby.

For 30 years, Mosby was the captain at Nelson Creek Fire Department.

Officials say he passed away Friday, May 26, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 31, at 12:00 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.

They say a visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

According to his obituary, Mosby is preceded in death by his father, Earl Gunn; brother, Mark Mosby; sister, Gloria Groves; grandparents, Martha and Veachel Eaves, Gladdys and John Gunn; mother-in-law, Mary Ford.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Reed Mosby; children, Amber (Ricky) Geary, Kendra Mosby; grandchildren, Emily Geary, Brooklynn Geary, Ava Geary, Dalton Geary, Alivia Higgs; sister, Lisa (Jeff) Nelson; mother, Sylvia (Judy) Fraze; fathers of grandchildren, Alton Geary, Jacob Higgs; several nieces and nephews; many beloved family and friends.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Day 4: HPD continues search for prison escapee
Day 4: HPD continues search for prison escapee

Latest News

No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Redneck Rave back in Edmonson County for Memorial Day Weekend
While some may view the word “redneck” as a derogatory term, the Redneck Rave works to show a...
“Redneck Rave” returns to Southcentral Kentucky for Memorial Day Weekend