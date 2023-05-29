No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a fully-involved house fire Monday morning.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the home on Sunset Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue near Weldon Park, just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The first crews on the scene arrived to a fully-involved house fire. Other crews quickly arrived to start putting out the fire.

Officials tell us the cause of the fire is undetermined right now, and no injuries were reported.

