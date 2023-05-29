“Redneck Rave” returns to Southcentral Kentucky for Memorial Day Weekend

By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - It was an extra loud Memorial Day weekend in Edmonson County. The “Redneck Rave” returned to Southcentral Kentucky this weekend at the Blue Holler OffRoad Park.

“It (Redneck Rave) started in a cornfield about seven years ago, I had no idea what I was doing,” said Justin “Justin Time” Stowers, the organizer of Redneck Rave.

While some may view the word “redneck” as a derogatory term, the Redneck Rave works to show a different side of the culture. It is combined with the fun of concerts and off-road vehicles.

“We do not see it in a bad way. It is your country folks,” said Pam Shaffer, an attendee at Redneck Rave. “They may do things a little bit differently than your city folks.”

“If you break down on the trail, the first person that comes by is willing to pull you out, give you a ride up to the front, and give you parts off of there side-by-side. It is just one giant family,” said Fender Hatt, Liason for Redneck Rave.

However, the weekend-long rave has garnered some infamy in the past.

18 charges were made against people within the association at the 2022 Redneck Rave. Charges included drug possession, driving under the influence and providing alcohol to minors.

Some attendees said the Redneck Rave is trying to learn from their mistakes and move past them.

“I have been coming here for over a year, and I have never seen anything really bad,” said Shaffer. “It is a lot of family and friends hanging out and doing their thing.”

Stowers said he understands the scene may not be for everyone, but he still appreciates the support from the community.

“I am sure there are some that, it might not be their cup of tea. At the end of the day, we are just coming here to have fun and party,” said Stowers.

Stowers said he will be taking the tour on the road next year. To keep up to date on the Redneck Rave, visit their Facebook page.

