Seasonal Memorial Day weather expected

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was cooler than what we’ve been used to over the past few weeks with highs barely scraping 70° and cloudy skies. Many folks in our eastern counties saw light rain throughout the day. Memorial Day will be sunnier and warmer with highs topping out near 80°.

Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s! (WBKO)

Thanks to a high pressure that will be close by on Monday, we should keep any rain chances to a minimum. Rain chances will begin to pop up by Tuesday afternoon. Pop-up thunderstorms will be most likely during peak heating hours of the afternoon through the end of next week. Though rain chances will be present on all days, this does not mean there will be a thunderstorm seen everywhere everyday. We are also not expecting complete washouts with these thunderstorms. Once these storms come up, they will usually only last around 30 minutes to an hour. Temperatures towards the end of next week will be approaching the 90° mark! Make sure you are taking the appropriate outdoor precautions like drinking plenty of fluids, resting often, and avoiding peak sun hours of 10-4.

June 4-10 (WBKO)

For those of you who aren’t quite ready for the heat, temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal as we head into the middle of June. We may even see the return of some more rain by the middle of June as well, as we are in the slightly wetter than normal category for June 4th-10th. Overall, the beginning of June will be HOT!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.