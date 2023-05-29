Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland

A southern Kentucky teenager is dead after drowning at Lake Cumberland.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky teenager is dead after drowning at Lake Cumberland.

Police say 17-year-old Cameron Powell, who had recently graduated from Pulaski County High School, was in a car that plunged into the lake in Russell County Friday night.

We are told that some friends were going to a get-together, but when they left, they got disoriented and went the wrong way down Clifty Creek Road, which ends in the water.

“According to the gentleman driving the car, they took a wrong turn out of the driveway they had pulled out of,” said Sgt. Wayne Wilson with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

People who live in the area say there’s no signage that indicates the water and when it’s dark, it would be hard to see water at the bottom of the hill.

This isn’t the first time authorities were called to a drowning in that part of Lake Cumberland. Several years ago, another teenager died when swimming without a life jacket.

“That is a popular place for teenagers to go to and swim. Unfortunately, he said he was going to swim to the other side. He made it about halfway, cramped up and went down,” said Wilson.

Police believe, at this point, Powell’s death was simply a terrible tragic accident. We are told that Powell’s body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The preliminary report was that the cause of death was drowning.

Somerset Undertaking is handling Powell’s funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Holiday World
Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time

Latest News

A group of veterans and members of the armed services walked from Richmond to Winchester on...
Kentucky veterans, service members walk a symbolic 22 miles on Memorial Day
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
Kentucky officials honored those who have died in the line of duty by adding five names to the...
Kentucky guardsmen who died in the line of duty honored during Frankfort ceremony
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire